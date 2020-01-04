Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of -1.50

News stories about Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Ford Motor earned a daily sentiment score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Ford Motor’s ranking:

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,040,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,809,734. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $33.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.69.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

