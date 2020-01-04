Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.27.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $65.39 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $66.15. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average is $57.41.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $149,975.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,230,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,762 shares of company stock worth $16,496,720. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 32,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 619,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after acquiring an additional 22,090 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 525,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,272 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

