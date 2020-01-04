Fountain Hits Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. Fountain has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $81,986.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fountain has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Fountain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and CoinTiger.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fountain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.43 or 0.01422636 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00121090 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fountain Token Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub.

Buying and Selling Fountain

Fountain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.