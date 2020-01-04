Freicoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $107,091.00 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, Freicoin has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Freicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Freicoin has a total market capitalization of $107,091.00 and $76.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000259 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

Freicoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,669,642 coins. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Freicoin is freico.in.

Buying and Selling Freicoin

Freicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

