Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $47.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of -0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.27. Frontdoor has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 54.13% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 67.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the second quarter valued at about $78,000.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.