FRONTEO Inc (NASDAQ:FTEO) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FRONTEO Inc (NASDAQ:FTEO) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $23.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned FRONTEO an industry rank of 45 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of FTEO remained flat at $$6.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 431. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. FRONTEO has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $15.25.

FRONTEO (NASDAQ:FTEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.68 million during the quarter. FRONTEO had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 10.07%.

FRONTEO Company Profile

FRONTEO, Inc provides Asian-language eDiscovery solutions and services primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Legal Tech Services and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions Services. It has eDiscovery and forensic information documented in Japanese, Korean, Chinese, and English.

