FTX Token Reaches Market Cap of $211.96 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.18 or 0.00029591 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. In the last week, FTX Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a total market cap of $211.96 million and $2.83 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $435.67 or 0.05907637 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035928 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001944 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024072 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token (FTT) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 348,000,344 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,128,008 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

