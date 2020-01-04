Function X Market Capitalization Reaches $9.12 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Function X token can currently be purchased for about $0.0600 or 0.00000809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and $340,132.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00058176 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084289 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001217 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00061623 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,397.76 or 0.99902140 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000431 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Function X Token Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,013,241 tokens. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2.

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

