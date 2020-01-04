FunFair (FUN) Market Cap Hits $21.62 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. One FunFair token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, C2CX, Binance and OKEx. FunFair has a market cap of $21.62 million and $429,309.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FunFair has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00187430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.70 or 0.01439345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121569 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair was first traded on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, C2CX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Vebitcoin, IDEX, Livecoin, OKEx, HitBTC, ABCC, Binance, ZB.COM and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

