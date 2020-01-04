FUTURAX 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $372.00 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $1,953.00 and approximately $372.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUTURAX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00048750 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00333093 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013666 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003313 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014517 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009822 BTC.

FUTURAX Token Profile

FTXT is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global.

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

