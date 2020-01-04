FuzeX (FXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $340,890.00

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One FuzeX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, Coinbe and HitBTC. During the last week, FuzeX has traded 45.6% lower against the dollar. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $340,890.00 and $482.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FuzeX

FuzeX’s genesis date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co.

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Allbit, CoinBene, IDEX, Token Store, COSS, Livecoin, HitBTC, Coinbe and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

