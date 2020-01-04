Galactrum (ORE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $10.00

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Galactrum has a total market cap of $15,223.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Galactrum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Galactrum has traded 46.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Galactrum alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00058195 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036916 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00591060 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00236780 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00084614 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001764 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Galactrum Profile

ORE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,777,856 coins and its circulating supply is 5,057,856 coins. Galactrum’s official website is galactrum.org. Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum.

Buying and Selling Galactrum

Galactrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galactrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galactrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galactrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Galactrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Galactrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.