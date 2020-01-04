Game.com (GTC) Hits Market Cap of $3.02 Million

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Game.com token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Bibox, HADAX and Gate.io. During the last week, Game.com has traded up 34.4% against the dollar. Game.com has a market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Game.com alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00039357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.99 or 0.05950656 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029470 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036016 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001970 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Game.com Profile

Game.com is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. The official website for Game.com is game.com. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert. The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com.

Buying and Selling Game.com

Game.com can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bibox, Gate.io and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Game.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Game.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.