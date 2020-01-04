GameCredits (GAME) 1-Day Volume Tops $25,891.00

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $25,891.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Crex24, Upbit and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00579686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011465 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010673 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000239 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, YoBit, Crex24, Cryptopia, Upbit, Coinrail, Bittrex, BitBay, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

