Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

GLPI stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $43.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.78.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $287.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 88.05%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $418,875 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,592,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,633,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,367,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,254,000 after acquiring an additional 896,341 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,453,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,647,000 after acquiring an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,329,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,514 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.