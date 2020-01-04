Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.87.

GPS has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of GAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $17.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. GAP has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GAP by 2,651.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,910 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of GAP by 2.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,087 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GAP by 318.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 62,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,628 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of GAP by 31.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,358,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 322,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

