GAPS (GAP) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.09 Million

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, GAPS has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One GAPS token can now be bought for $6.24 or 0.00084835 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. GAPS has a market cap of $62.41 million and $1.09 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00058705 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001067 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00062196 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,318.05 or 0.99519720 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000328 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAPS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin.

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

