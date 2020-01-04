Garlicoin (GRLC) Trading 21.3% Lower Over Last Week

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Garlicoin has a market cap of $27,638.00 and $3.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Garlicoin has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Garlicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including CoinFalcon, Nanex, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi.

Garlicoin Profile

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 53,296,438 coins. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

Garlicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon, Nanex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

