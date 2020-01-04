GCN Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $50,752.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 64.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded 38% lower against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $50,752.00 and $43.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $7.50, $50.98 and $10.39.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00575493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011492 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010685 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000242 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $51.55, $20.33, $10.39, $5.60, $24.43, $7.50, $18.94, $50.98, $13.77, $32.15 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

