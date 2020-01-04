GCN Coin (GCN) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $73,571.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including $51.55, $18.94, $24.43 and $13.77.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00579771 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011363 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010557 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000236 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone.

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $18.94, $33.94, $20.33, $50.98, $13.77, $51.55, $7.50, $5.60, $32.15, $10.39 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

