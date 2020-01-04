Gene Source Code Chain Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Gene Source Code Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and FCoin. Gene Source Code Chain has a market cap of $843,498.00 and approximately $41,912.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.01464404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00123223 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Profile

Gene Source Code Chain was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1. Gene Source Code Chain’s official website is www.gscchain.org.

Buying and Selling Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

