Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Northcoast Research increased their price target on Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price target on Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.34, for a total value of $486,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,718,419.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Generac by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Generac by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 155,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 27,080 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Generac by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 42,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,924,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.67. 485,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.16. Generac has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $102.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Generac had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $601.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Generac will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

