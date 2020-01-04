General Electric (NYSE:GE) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about General Electric (NYSE:GE) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. General Electric earned a daily sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the conglomerate an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,880,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,137,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. General Electric has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $104.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

