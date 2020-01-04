General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.23 Billion

Brokerages expect that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will report sales of $4.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.28 billion. General Mills posted sales of $4.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $17.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.08 billion to $17.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.00 billion to $17.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

GIS stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.28. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,033,208.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in General Mills by 0.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 267,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in General Mills by 377.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 36,838 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in General Mills by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 47,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

