GenesisX Price Reaches $0.0052 on Exchanges (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $48,706.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GenesisX has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000130 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,394,558 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS.

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

