Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

GNCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNCA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 271.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,587 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 54.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.32.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. On average, research analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.