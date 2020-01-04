Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.
GNCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNCA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 271.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,587 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 54.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Genocea Biosciences stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.32.
Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. On average, research analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Genocea Biosciences
Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.
Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.