Gentarium (GTM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $88.00

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. Gentarium has a market capitalization of $91,792.00 and approximately $88.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gentarium coin can now be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gentarium has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00187230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.04 or 0.01480626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00123039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024660 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gentarium Profile

Gentarium’s total supply is 3,968,145 coins. Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM. Gentarium’s official website is gtmcoin.io.

Gentarium Coin Trading

Gentarium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gentarium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gentarium using one of the exchanges listed above.

