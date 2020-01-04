GeoCoin (GEO) Market Capitalization Tops $606,243.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002571 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $606,243.00 and approximately $620.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00582480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00058011 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000878 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00084454 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011382 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010632 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

