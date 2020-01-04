Gexan (GEX) Price Hits $0.0106 on Top Exchanges

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Gexan coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. During the last week, Gexan has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Gexan has a total market cap of $25,599.00 and approximately $12,256.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00058176 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00040244 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00631689 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00235349 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084289 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001783 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Gexan

Gexan (CRYPTO:GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,736,133 coins and its circulating supply is 2,413,340 coins. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery.

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

