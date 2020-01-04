Giant Price Reaches $0.0150 on Top Exchanges (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Giant has traded down 1% against the dollar. Giant has a total market cap of $100,662.00 and approximately $5,458.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.89, $13.92, $50.68 and $7.59.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00476265 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005970 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003997 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000271 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000839 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001353 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,722,511 coins and its circulating supply is 6,722,507 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

