Gifto (GTO) Market Cap Hits $6.37 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Gifto has a market cap of $6.37 million and $902,980.00 worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One Gifto token can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, BiteBTC and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00187645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.56 or 0.01463641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00122238 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io.

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, CoinTiger, Bibox, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Bancor Network, Binance, BiteBTC, OKEx, Cobinhood, Bithumb, Upbit, Kryptono, Coinnest and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

