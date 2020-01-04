Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIL. Bank of America lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Desjardins upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $739.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 11.4% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

