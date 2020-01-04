Global Currency Reserve (GCR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,848.00

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, Global Currency Reserve has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Global Currency Reserve coin can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges. Global Currency Reserve has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $4,848.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022344 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005849 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000598 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

GCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 106,808,622 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide. Global Currency Reserve’s official website is gcrcoin.com.

Global Currency Reserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Currency Reserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Currency Reserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

