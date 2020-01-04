Global Digital Content (GDC) One Day Volume Hits $99,963.00

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Global Digital Content has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $99,963.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Digital Content token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded 51% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00578597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011484 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010810 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000239 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Global Digital Content Token Profile

Global Digital Content (CRYPTO:GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,727,617,349 tokens. The official message board for Global Digital Content is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice. Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io. Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool.

Buying and Selling Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Digital Content should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Digital Content using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

