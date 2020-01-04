GlobalBoost-Y Hits Market Capitalization of $336,616.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $336,616.00 and $128.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,430.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.70 or 0.01827411 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.49 or 0.03063594 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00585568 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00686599 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011463 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00064940 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00023878 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013580 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,768,628 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

