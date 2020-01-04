Gnosis Market Cap Reaches $12.18 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Gnosis token can now be bought for about $11.03 or 0.00150307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Bittrex, Bitsane and Poloniex. Gnosis has a total market cap of $12.18 million and $21,433.00 worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00187117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.60 or 0.01464299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025064 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121749 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,104,590 tokens. The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.pm. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

Gnosis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Mercatox, BX Thailand, Bittrex, Poloniex, Bitsane, Upbit, ABCC, HitBTC, Kraken, Bancor Network, GOPAX, Cryptopia and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

