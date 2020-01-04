GoByte (GBX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $147,997.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, GoByte has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $147,997.00 and approximately $9,403.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000137 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 106.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,634,751 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network.

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.