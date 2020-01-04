GoChain Trading Up 18.7% Over Last Week (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, GoChain has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GoChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, DragonEX, Upbit and Kucoin. GoChain has a total market cap of $12.26 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.47 or 0.01422481 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024640 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00121294 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GoChain

GoChain’s genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,072,384,592 coins and its circulating supply is 879,994,918 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain. GoChain’s official website is gochain.io. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoChain

GoChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bilaxy, Binance, Kucoin, DragonEX, Bittrex and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

