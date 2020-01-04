GoldFund Trading Down 3% Over Last Week (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One GoldFund token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub. GoldFund has a market cap of $173,897.00 and $1,462.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GoldFund has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoldFund alerts:

999 (999) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00039287 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003988 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000707 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000129 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GoldFund is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,225,494 tokens. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.