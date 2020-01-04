GoldMint Price Up 3.7% This Week (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, GoldMint has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. GoldMint has a total market cap of $314,717.00 and approximately $224.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002228 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoldMint alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00187074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.10 or 0.01465873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122062 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint launched on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io.

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.