Golem Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Golem token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000386 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Tux Exchange, OKEx and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Golem has a total market capitalization of $27.75 million and $4.77 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00187430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.70 or 0.01439345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121569 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Golem

Golem was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. The official website for Golem is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Tux Exchange, YoBit, Tidex, Zebpay, Liqui, Gate.io, GOPAX, ABCC, BitBay, OKEx, OOOBTC, BitMart, Cryptopia, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, Koinex, Binance, Upbit, Bithumb, DragonEX, Huobi, BigONE, Braziliex, Cobinhood, Bitbns, Mercatox, Ethfinex, Iquant, Poloniex, Coinbe, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

