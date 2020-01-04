GoPower 24-Hour Volume Tops $349.00 (GPT)

GoPower (CURRENCY:GPT) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. GoPower has a total market cap of $13,812.00 and approximately $349.00 worth of GoPower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoPower token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, DDEX and Coinlim. Over the last seven days, GoPower has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GoPower

GoPower’s total supply is 111,227,046 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,227,046 tokens. The Reddit community for GoPower is /r/Tokengo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoPower’s official website is tokengoplatform.com. The official message board for GoPower is medium.com/@EN_TokenGo. GoPower’s official Twitter account is @Token_Go.

Buying and Selling GoPower

GoPower can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, DDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoPower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoPower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoPower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

