Gossipcoin Market Cap Reaches $14,052.00 (GOSS)

Gossipcoin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Gossipcoin has traded down 28% against the US dollar. Gossipcoin has a market capitalization of $14,052.00 and $52.00 worth of Gossipcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gossipcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.01464404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00123223 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gossipcoin’s total supply is 31,614,160 coins. Gossipcoin’s official Twitter account is @gosscoin. The official website for Gossipcoin is gossipcoin.net .

Gossipcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossipcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossipcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gossipcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

