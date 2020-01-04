Graft Price Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, Graft has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Graft coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Graft has a total market capitalization of $226,560.00 and $11,461.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00683601 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001918 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Graft Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork.

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.