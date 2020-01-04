Graphcoin (GRPH) Trading 55.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Graphcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the dollar. Graphcoin has a total market cap of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Graphcoin

GRPH is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

