Graphcoin Market Capitalization Tops $1,320.00 (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Graphcoin has a market cap of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graphcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00476432 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005937 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000269 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001345 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Graphcoin Coin Profile

Graphcoin (GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin.

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

