Graviocoin (GIO) Trading Up 6.9% This Week

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Graviocoin has a market cap of $452,551.00 and $493.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.47 or 0.01422481 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024640 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00121294 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,235,710,194 coins and its circulating supply is 1,033,915,194 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

