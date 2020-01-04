Graviocoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $457,714.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $457,714.00 and $622.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00186922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.95 or 0.01476499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00123103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024648 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,235,710,194 coins and its circulating supply is 1,033,915,194 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

