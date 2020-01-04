GreenMed (GRMD) Market Capitalization Tops $2,288.00

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. GreenMed has a market capitalization of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GreenMed token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GreenMed alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00186585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.01430645 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024600 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121536 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GreenMed Profile

GreenMed’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team. GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io.

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GreenMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GreenMed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.