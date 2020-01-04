GreenMed Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. GreenMed has a market cap of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GreenMed token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC. Over the last week, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GreenMed Token Profile

GreenMed was first traded on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team.

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

